Sanal Kumar’s 'Chola' to release on December 6

By Express News Service

There is finally a release date for Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s latest, Chola. The director’s follow-up to S Durga will hit the screens on December 6. While announcing the release date, actor Joju George, who plays the main lead, revealed that he is jointly producing the film with Karthik Subbaraj.

Joju’s co-stars in the film include Nimisha Sajayan and debutant Akhil Vishwanath. The film was recently screened at the Venice Film Festival in the Orizzonti (Horizons) section under its English title, Shadow of Water.

A dark thriller, the film was lauded by some of the top critics in India and abroad.Meanwhile, Sanal is busy with the post-production of his next film, Kayattam, an adventure film produced by and starring Manju Warrier.