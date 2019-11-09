Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jeethu Joseph’s 'The Body' gets a release date

The story follows a police officer’s search for a body gone missing from a morgue.

Published: 09th November 2019 10:09 AM

Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph

By Express News Service

Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming suspense thriller, The Body, will release on December 13. Inspired by the Spanish thriller El cuerpo, the film is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The story follows a police officer’s search for a body gone missing from a morgue. Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika are also part of the film. 

The makers shared the first look poster of The Body on Friday. The film is co-produced by Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Emraan Hashmi recently starred in the Netflix series Bard Of Blood. He will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming mystery thriller, Chehre. Emraan is also part of the Hindi remake of the 2017 Malayalam horror film, Ezra, and in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster film, Mumbai Saga. 

Jeethu Joseph is known for directing Drishyam, My Boss, Memories and Aadhi. His last release was Mr & Mrs. Rowdy, starring Kalidas Jayaram and Aparna Balamurali. He is also directing a yet-to-be titled Tamil film with Karthi and Jyotika in the lead.

TAGS
Jeethu Joseph The Body Emraan Hashmi
