Aashiq Abu project Pennum Cherukkanum starts rolling

We recently reported that directors Aashiq Abu, Jay K, Rajeev Ravi, and Venu will be contributing short films for a new anthology project.

Published: 12th November 2019 09:42 AM

Pennum Cherukkanum: Lights, camera, action!

By Express News Service

The shoot of the Aashiq Abu film has just begun.

Titled Pennum Cherukkanum, the film is based on a short story of the same name by Unni R. 

Cinematographer Shyju Khalid is collaborating with Aashiq Abu again for the sixth time for this film.

The two have previously worked together in films such as Virus, 22 Female Kottayam, and Idukki Gold.

The other segments in the anthology, with the exception of the one directed by Jay K (Ezra fame), are yet to go into production. 

As per reports, Rajeev Ravi’s segment will go on floors by December. The Kammattipadam director is currently busy with the post-production of his latest directorial Thuramukham.Malayalam has seen some notable anthologies in the past such as 5 Sundarikal and Kerala Cafe.

Aashiq’s next full-length feature is expected to be with Soubin Shahir. The director had talked about this in an earlier interview with us.

Meanwhile, Shyju’s new feature Anjaam Pathira, helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, is gearing up for release. The film is an investigative thriller starring Kunchacko Boban as the lead.

