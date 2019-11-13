Home Entertainment Malayalam

Durga Krishna in Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal film?

As per reports, Durga Krishna will be also part of the film in the role of the sister of Trisha's character.

Actor Durga Krishna

Actor Durga Krishna

By Express News Service

We recently reported that director Jeethu Joseph is going to team up again with Mohanlal after Drishyam and that Trisha will be playing the female lead in it.

Durga, who is also a dancer, was recently seen in Love Action Drama alongside Nayanthara. She made her acting debut in Vimaanam opposite Prithviraj.

She is also part of Anoop Menon’s directorial debut King Fish, which will be hitting theatres soon. Mohanlal is currently working in director Siddique’s Big Brother, whose release has been pushed to January next year.

Jeethu is currently awaiting the release of his Tamil film starring Karthi and Jyothika, and his Hindi debut The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

