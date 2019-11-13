Film producer Raju Mathew passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran film producer Raju Mathew, 82, passed away in a hospital in Kottayam on Tuesday due to age-related illness. Popularly known as Century Raju Mathew, he was involved in the production and distribution of 45 Malayalam films.

His production banner, Century, has produced several hit films, starting from the late 1970s. Fahadh Faasil-starrer Athiran, which hit the screens in April this year, was the last film produced by Century. It also distributed two movies this year — Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Manoharam and Suraj Venjaramood’s Vikruthi.

His wife Lilly Mathew had predeceased him. Anjana and Ranjana are their daughters. The date of the funeral will be decided later.