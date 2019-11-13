Home Entertainment Malayalam

Noble Thomas in 'Helen' surprised Aju Varghese

Aju Varghese is also co-starring in Helen as a serious police officer for the first time in his career.

Noble Thomas and Aju Varghese in a still from Helen

By Express News Service

Anna Ben-starrer Helen, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is releasing this Friday. Produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan and distributed by Aju Varghese’s Funtastic Films, the film sees the acting debut of producer-writer Noble Babu Thomas, who plays the male lead.

Interestingly, Noble, who is also a co-producer of Helen, has collaborated with Vineeth Sreenivasan before, having produced two films which involved Vineeth in different capacities, one as a director (Jacobinte Swargarajyam) and the other as an actor (Aravindanthe Athithikal), under his banner Big Bang Entertainments.

Aju Varghese is also co-starring in Helen as a serious police officer for the first time in his career. Aju has revealed that he used to know Noble from his college days and that he didn’t expect him to come this far. “I first met him in 2002 at KCG College of Technology in Chennai. We were in the same college studying in the same batch and lived in the same hostel,” said Aju.

On Azhar, Noble’s character in the film, Aju said, “Azhar is a testament to the fact that for someone who has dreamed sincerely and worked hard for it, time is not at a limitation at all.” Aju added that he came to know much late that Noble has co-written the script of Helen.

“He surprised me. It’s a dream that started in 2004. All his friends who had studied with him in that college, including Vineeth, is proud and happy of his journey and looking forward to seeing the film.”

