Home Entertainment Malayalam

1956, Central Travancore heads to Goa

Don Palathara’s third film is an independent feature with a vintage setting.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Filmmaker Don Palathara, known for his independent films Shavam and Vithu, is back with his latest titled 1956, Central Travancore. It is headed to the Film Bazaar at Goa, where it will be showcased for curators and agents in order to seek future screening possibilities at various avenues around the world.
Unlike Vithu and Shavam, which were screened at festivals and later released on online platforms, 1956 will most likely get a theatrical release next year. 

Also written and edited by Don, the film is set against the backdrop of land reforms in Kerala and tells the story of a group of individuals who have migrated to Idukki. The principal characters are a pair of siblings named Onan and Kora, who hail from the Uzhavoor district of Kottayam. Jain Andrews, Assif Yogi, Kani Kusruti and Shaun Romy are part of the cast.

Don tells us the film has a relatively higher budget with more effort put into the production design and costumes, considering the vintage setting. The crew also filmed at pre-existing locations. “Our main challenge was to remove the contemporary elements from the shots, like plastics and other stuff, as they would stand out in those wide shots,” says Don, adding, “We have used minimal VFX and shot whatever was possible within the limitations that usually accompany an independent film. Obviously, we were unable to spend the way we could for a commercial film.”

As with Vithu and Shavam, Don has shot 1956 in black-and -white coupled with deep focus shots. This choice, Don says, was dictated not just by his passion for black and white and the beauty of grayscale images but also for the freedom it affords a viewer. “Since we have relied on deep focus photographic techniques, it goes hand in hand with black-and-white. The combination of deep focus and wide shots allow a viewer to look anywhere in the frame.”

Don has shared that he is hoping to convey through the film, implicitly, a narrative about the plausibility of stories people tell each other, the interaction of man and nature, and power tug-of-war. The film, earlier titled Kattupothu, was shot in the forests of Idukki and Tamil Nadu.

Writer Abhishek S Kumar, known for penning the scripts for the Aashiq Abu films 22 Female Kottayam, Da Thadiya, and Salt n Pepper, is producing it under the banner of Artbeat Studios. Alex Joseph is the cinematographer with Mayanadhi-fame Jayesh Mohan as the associate cinematographer. The film has made use of location sound, recorded by Kerala State Award Winners Sandeep Madhavam and Jiji P Joseph, known for their work in Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Oraalppokkam and Ozhivudivasathe Kali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp