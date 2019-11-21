Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha is drawn from true stories: Nisam Basheer

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

It’s only been a few weeks since Asif Ali’s Underworld came out and now another film of the actor is gearing up for release—Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha (KEM). The film, helmed by debutant Nisam Basheer, has been cleared with a U certificate and hits the screens this Friday.The film has been scripted by newcomer Aji Peter Thankam and features Veena Nandakumar as the female lead. Veena has previously starred in the Joju George-Vinay Forrt film Kadam Kadha. Basil Joseph and Jaffer Idukki appear in supporting roles.

Nisam, who has worked as a chief associate in Soubin Shahir’s directorial debut Parava, in addition to being a part of the direction team of Khalid Rahman’s Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, tells us KEM is a simple family entertainer.

“It’s essentially a romantic drama where Asif plays Sleevachan, a newly married man who experiences a conflict later. It’s about a particular incident— which we can’t reveal—bringing about some changes in him,” shares Nisam.

On Asif’s character, Nisam says the film revolves around Sleevachan and that it’s an “Asif show” throughout while adding that the story draws inspiration from some true stories.

Listin Stephen has produced the film under the banner of Magic Frames. Abhilash Sankar has shot the film while Noufal Abdullah has edited it. William Francis has composed the music.