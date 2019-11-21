Shane Nigam-Sajid Yahiya project titled Qalb

By Express News Service

IDI and Mohanlal director Sajid Yahiya is about to do his third film, titled Qalb, for which he has roped in Shane Nigam to play the lead. This is the first time that Sajid is collaborating with the actor. Sajid and Suhail Koya have created the script from a story idea by Sajid.

Sharing the first look poster, Sajid said the film is a tribute to his father and all the fathers of this world. “I have been after this dream for the past two years. It’s a small story of human relationships, love and friendship, told from the depth of my qalb (heart).”

The film will be arriving in theatres on Eid 2020. Sudeep Elamon (Finals, Pathinettam Padi) will handle the camera and National award winner Vinesh Banglan will work on the production design.Meanwhile, Shane’s slate of upcoming films includes Ullasam, Qurbaani and Veyil. He is also slated to star in Daniel Kelkunundu and Khalid Rahman’s upcoming project. He has also signed his first Tamil film helmed by Seenu Ramasamy.