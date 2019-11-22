Dulquer Salmaan heads to Dubai for Kurup

By Express News Service

The shoot of Dulquer’s Kurup is progressing smoothly. The latest update is that the team is filming their current schedule in Dubai.

A few leaked pictures from the set showing Dulquer sporting a french beard and 80s’ hairdo—resembling the real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup—have landed online.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sunny Wayne.

It has also been revealed that Tovino Thomas is also playing an integral character in the film, although there has been no clarification with regard to the actor’s screentime.

Dulquer, Tovino, and Sunny have a long association with Srinath, who has directed the trio in the past. Aravind KS and Daniel Sayooj Nair have penned the script.

Nimisha Ravi, known for his impressive work in Luca, is behind the lens. Dulquer’s production banner Wayfarer Films is backing the film.