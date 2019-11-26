Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shane Nigam's mushroom hair cut irks producers, calls for punitive action

Meanwhile, Jobi George, the producer of 'Veyil' said the shooting of 80 per cent of the movie has been completed and if Shane cooperates with them, it could be wrapped up quickly.

Published: 26th November 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Shane Nigam

Shane Nigam on Monday posted his new image with a clean-shaven face and mushroom hair cut. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  It seems the controversy surrounding the upcoming movie ‘Veyil’ and actor Shane Nigam is heading to the next level. The ongoing issue intensified on Monday after Shane Nigam posted his new image with a clean-shaven face and mushroom hair cut, which according to the producers, is a violation of the informal agreement that they had reached with the actor. As per the deal, Shane was supposed to complete the work of the move ‘Veyil’ in which he spots a different look with long hair and beard, before undertaking another work and get up change. However, after rejoining the sets of ‘Veyil’ on November 15, Shane landed again in controversy after the director complained that the actor was not cooperating with them wholeheartedly.

“The office-bearers of Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) will meet in Kochi on November 28. It will discuss the violation of the agreement by Shane. The KFPA cannot take the issue lightly and will think of taking stringent action, including imposing a ban on the actor,” said a senior producer.

Meanwhile, Jobi George, the producer of Veyil said the shooting of 80 per cent of the movie has been completed and if Shane cooperates with them, it could be wrapped up quickly. Regarding Monday’s development, Jobi said it was up to the Producers Association to take a final decision on the issue. Edavela Babu, secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), said they have not received any official complaint about the development.

The whole issue broke out last month when Shane posted a video on social media alleging that Joby George, producer of ‘Veyil,’ had issued a threat against him for changing his get up before completing the shooting of the movie ‘Veyil.’ Following the controversy,  KFPA and A.M.M.A intervened in the matter and settled the issue. According to the settlement, Shane was to complete the remaining work of the movie in a single schedule of 16 days starting mid-November.

