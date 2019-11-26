'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal' actor prepping his next

By Express News Service

Anyone who has seen Thanneer Mathan Dinangal would not have forgotten Joyson (Dinoy Paulose), the twenty-something-year-old elder brother of the protagonist Jaison (Mathew Thomas). If his laidback attitude was the highlight of the first half, the film’s climax puts him in a fix, thereby providing some comic relief.

Following the tremendous response to his dialogues in the film, the Vypin native is in the planning stages of his next project with the Thanneer Mathan Dinangal team. After the huge success of that film, its makers have already given hints about their next venture with Dinoy as the main lead.

Though it’s too early, the actor reveals it will be a realistic romantic comedy. “The story has been in my mind for a long time. Several sequences of the story were developed over time. It will be the love story of a character that I think I can play well. We will be announcing the film soon,’ he says.

Donning the hats of both scriptwriter and leading man, Dinoy says he wants to stay in the industry as an actor and will continue to be one as long as he can.

“It was almost seven-and-a-half years before that I decided I want to be in the movie business. So I quit my job and started working towards it,” he adds. Before Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Dinoy has appeared in a few films like Ee Ma Yau, BTech and June.

Talking about the audience response to his dialogues in the climax scene of Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Dinoy says it was the film’s editor Shameer Muhammed who first told him the scene would work out well.

“Joyson lands in a soup on account of Jaison’s shenanigans and the fact that he is as clueless about the situation as the others is what evoked laughter and clicked with the audiences. Some of the dialogues were added during the dubbing stage and they turned out well,” he chuckles.

With T-shirts and mobile phone covers being printed with Joyson’s dialogues, Dinoy is a happy man. He is focusing on bringing fresh and quality stories in the future. Although many fans have been requesting him for a sequel to Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, he says he now wants to try out and prove his mettle in other genres too.