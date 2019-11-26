Home Entertainment Malayalam

Urvashi joins Suresh Gopi-Shobana film

The latest name is Urvashi, who joins fellow veterans Suresh Gopi and Shobana in the family entertainer.

By Express News Service

The cast of Anoop Sathyan’s debut film is getting grander. The latest name is Urvashi, who joins fellow veterans Suresh Gopi and Shobana in the family entertainer. The three are part of a film that also features Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles.

Anoop Sathyan is the son of ace filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad and has assisted him on several films including his last one Njan Prakashan starring Fahadh Faasil.

The as-yet-untitled film has Uyare-fame Mukesh Muraleedharan behind the camera with Toby John as the editor. Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is co-producing with M Star Communications.

Urvashi and Shobana have acted together in a few films in the 1980s. Urvashi, who recently played leading roles in the Tovino Thomas film Ente Ummante Peru and the Vineeth Sreenivasan film Aravindanthe Athithikal, will be also seen next in Omar Lulu’s Dhamaka.

