Krishna Raaj composes for Dulquer Salmaan in Advaith Jayasurya-directed web series

Dulquer Salmaan has sung the title song and the lyrical video was released online recently.

Published: 31st October 2019 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:34 PM

Actor Jayasurya’s son Advaith, who has proved his talent by directing a few short films at such a young age, has directed a multi-episode web series titled Oru Sarbath Kada. Dulquer Salmaan has sung the title song and the lyrical video was released online recently.The music was composed by a newcomer, Krishna Raaj, from the lyrics penned by his wife Laya (who also wrote the lyrics for many of his other compositions). 

Krishna says that initially there was no plan to bring a big name like Dulquer but later everything materialised unexpectedly. “The web series revolves around a group of friends. The footage wasn’t ready when I was asked to compose the music. I just knew it was a comedy and then I came up with a tune,” he shares. 

Also a singer and music programmer, Krishna had an inclination towards music from a very young age and took part in various culturals. For 18 years, he trained in Carnatic music under the tutelage of veteran music teachers Ochira Balakrishnan and KR Chandramohan.

Krishna later joined Chennai’s Dot WAV Studios in 2010 as a music composer. It was there that he met Ouseppachan and then assisted him on the film 3 Kings. Later, Krishna came back in 2012 to work in ads, composing the music for around 500 ads.Krishna is currently working in Malayali filmmaker Simmy Joseph’s Hindi-Marathi film, Anya, starring Atul Kulkarni and Raima Sen. Resul Pookutty is the film’s sound designer.

