Coronavirus lockdown: Joju George on being stuck in Wayanad and staying positive

In a video message, the actor urged everyone to follow the government-imposed restrictions and stay hopeful.

By Express News Service

Joju George has a message of positivity and hope for everyone struggling to get through this lockdown. The actor, who is currently at an ayurvedic healing center in Wayanad for weight loss treatment, requested everyone to tread carefully and follow the government-imposed restrictions.

Joju, who was last seen in Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola, has been in Wayanad for over two weeks. 'I came here before the coronavirus scare started. I’m undergoing treatment for weight loss and I haven’t gone out at all. I intend to stay here until the lockdown is lifted," said the Joseph actor via a video message.

Applauding the government’s decision, Joju said, "Our country is going through a tough time, and now is the time for all of us to stand together. And we have to help the government do that without any opposition. It’s for our own good. Everyone is standing united now. We will overcome this together. This too shall pass, and we will come out of this happy."

Joju added that he has been in touch with his friends and stressed the importance of communication. "It’s important to talk to friends and loved ones during this time. We should talk not just to friends but others too. It would be a relief."

The actor also talked about helping out those struggling with addiction and withdrawal symptoms and being nice to the COVID-19 affected patients and outsiders.

"I’ve steered clear of cigarettes and drinking. However, some go into depression without these things. Their friends should call them and give them the necessary support. Also, let’s not display any animosity towards outsiders or patients. This is something that was decided by time; there is a reason for everything. Let’s accept it and stay aware at all times."

