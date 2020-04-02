COVID-19 impact: Shoot of Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham suspended 

By Express News Service

Things have not been going smoothly for the Aadujeevitham team if the latest information is anything to go by. Following a preliminary hiccup, the team had received permission from the Jordanian government to continue the shoot, which was expected to go on till April 10. But that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. It has come to light that the shoot of the film has been suspended after the Jordanian government imposed stricter restrictions.

The 58-member crew of Aadujeevitham, which includes Prithviraj and director Blessy, is now stranded in Jordan’s Wadi Rum where they had already shot a few portions. The team has enough supplies to last them for the next two weeks. But it will be a challenge to fly them back home, and arrangements are being made to see if it would be possible.

In a statement, Prithviraj said the shooting permission has been revoked as the Jordanian government has implemented stronger precautionary measures to deal with the outbreak. “We have now been told that immediate permission for the shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence, our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity. As we had originally planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the 2nd week of April, our accommodation, food and supplies are taken care of for the immediate future. But obviously, what happens beyond that timeline is a matter of concern,” wrote the actor.

He added that medical check-ups are being conducted for each member of the crew every 72 hours by a Jordanian government-approved doctor. “We completely understand that given the circumstances around the world, our team of 58 might not be the biggest concern of authorities back home now, and rightfully so. But we also felt that it was our duty to let all concerned know about the situation and keep them updated. There are thousands of Indians around the world waiting to get back home, and we hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are also able to come back to India. Till then, I hope all of you stay safe and let’s collectively hope and pray that life gets back to normal soon.”