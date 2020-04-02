STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

COVID-19 lockdown leaves Malayalam film industry staring at bleak future

“Most producers have borrowed huge amounts from private financiers in Chennai for their projects. They're paying a monthly interest of Rs 3 lakh for every Rs 1 crore,” said a producer.

Published: 02nd April 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the Malayalam film industry into a major crisis and it is now staring at a bleak future. Three weeks have passed since the state government ordered the shutdown of cinema halls, which will not open in time for the attractive Vishu season. And even if the lockdown ends on April 14, producers, distributors and exhibitors will have a Herculean task in rescheduling the release dates of the new movies.

Production controllers too have a tough task on hand in terms of rescheduling artists' dates and getting the locations ready.

“When the lockdown was announced, nearly 30 Malayalam films were at various stages of production. They included some big-budget movies, those helmed by woman directors and the ones produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. Artists' dates and availability of locations are the major worries. We need time to plan and finalise everything,” said senior production controller Aroma Mohan.

For instance, Mammootty does not need much time to complete The Priest, but his dates have to be reworked for Amal Neerad's Bilal (sequel to BigB), the fifth project in the CBI Diary sequel, and the films helmed by Sathyan Anthikkad, Vysakh and Joshiy.

The release of Mohanlal's big-budget movie Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham will be put off to May or August, in time for Onam. The actor will have to first complete Jeethu Joseph's Ram while he also has his directorial debut to deal with.

Producers are expecting the support of the state government and film bodies to overcome the crisis.

“Most producers have borrowed huge amounts from private financiers in Chennai for their projects. They're paying a monthly interest of Rs 3 lakh for every Rs 1 crore,” said a producer.

Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) office-bearers said they are waiting for the lockdown period to end to assess the situation.

“Only a collective effort can save the Malayalam film industry from the present crisis. But right now, the priority is to support the government to contain the virus,” said KFPA president Rejaputhra Renjith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malayalam films Mollywood Covid-19 Coronavirus Mohanlal Mammootty
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp