After much delay, Vivian Radhakrishnan's independent film Veembu to get digital release

By Express News Service

Debutant filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan’s independent feature Veembu will be finally getting a digital release, through a Youtube channel called ‘In the Mood for Love’. A new poster of the film was released by Joju George.

The film was stuck in release limbo for a long time since its completion two years ago. The director has cited censor hurdles as one of the main reasons for the delay. The initiative to release Veembu on YouTube was brought forth by Allu Ramendran director, Bilahari K Raj.

Radhakrishnan is known for working with Lijo Jose Pellissery on Jallikattu and has documented the film’s fascinating behind-the-scenes process in a long documentary from which a few excerpts were released online recently.

Veembu is being touted as a raw, realistic thriller which the makers are describing as a “grandmother violence thriller”, a reference to the central character of the film, an elderly woman. Radhakrishnan had told us earlier that Veembu addresses the issue of the fake news menace.

As part of the promotional strategy a couple of years back, Radhakrishnan made a faux video in which an elderly woman falls into a well. When the video went viral, many viewers assumed it was real, following which the filmmaker came forward with a clarification.