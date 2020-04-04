Unni Mukundan pens Hindi song for Maradu 357 

We had earlier reported that director Kannan Thamarakulam is making a film on the Maradu eviction issue, titled Maradu 357. Unni Mukundan, who has worked with Thamarakulam earlier in Chanakyathanthiram, will be donning a different role for the film, that of a lyricist.
The actor is writing a Hindi song for the film which has Anoop Menon, Manoj K Jayan, Dharmajan, Noorin Shereef and Sheelu Abraham playing the main characters. Baiju, Renji Panicker, Alencier Ley, Senthil Krishna, and Premkumar are also reportedly part of the cast.
Maradu 357 sees Unni writing Hindi lyrics for the first time. He previously co-wrote Malayalam lyrics with musician Ratheesh Vega for the Jayaram-starrer Achayans, also directed by Thamarakulam.Unni has also previously served as a playback singer on four films including Achayans, Chanakya Thanthram, Oru Kuttanadan Blog, and Shylock.
Maradu 357 has a script by Dinesh Pallath, who wrote Thamarakulam’s last film Pattabhiraman. It will also see the return of another Pattabhiraman crew member, cinematographer Ravi Chandran. Abraham Mathew is producing the film under the banner of Abaam Movies in association with Swarnalaya Cinemas.