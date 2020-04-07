Djibouti, the only Malayalam film currently in production

By Express News Service

While every film crew in the Malayalam industry has stopped production of their respective films due to the coronavirus outbreak and resultant lockdown, here is one film whose production is currently progressing in a place outside India.

Debutant filmmaker SJ Sinu’s Djibouti is that film, which began filming on March 5. Named after the East African country of the same name, the film starring Amit Chakkalakkal, Gregory, Anjali Nair, and Dileesh Pothan is expected to be completed before the end of April.

Anjali has already updated that she has completed her portions. The team is filming at an isolated location believed to be free from the threat of the pandemic. SJ Sinu is known for helming several episodes of the popular Malayalam sitcom Uppum Mulakum. Djibouti is based on an idea by Sinu and has collaborated with his Uppum Mulakum team member Afsal Karunagappally who wrote the screenplay and dialogues.