‘COVID-19 showed us what’s most essential’: Anoop Menon

By Express News Service

Like many other film personalities currently trying to make the best use of the lockdown, actor Anoop Menon also shared his two cents on it.

Anoop, who recently turned director with King Fish starring himself, Ranjith and Durga Krishna, said in a Facebook message that the outbreak has taught us we don’t need much to get through our lives.

“This newcomer called COVID-19 is directing our attention to the three most essential needs—food, shelter, and clothes. This was also among the first lessons we were taught in school,” he wrote. “What else has taught us not to buy things that are more than necessary and things that are totally unnecessary? The biggest lesson of this lockdown is that we can live without them.”

Anoop went on to applaud the efforts of farmers, adding that anyone who produces food is society’s most important individual and that today’s generation, as well as tomorrow’s, should invest the most in the agriculture industry.

And like most of us, Anoop too shared his thoughts on the advantages of staying in India, “COVID also showed us that a different country won’t be like our own. The prosperity, wealth, and sophistication of a particular place are meant for its own people. Despite its numerous flaws and shortcomings, we are the safest in our own home. Anywhere else we would be ‘foreigners’ or ‘immigrants’ whereas here we have us. We have a government, police force and healthcare industry that take care of us.”