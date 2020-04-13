STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For Kerala's Tinseltown, it’s a lost Vishu

The sparkle surrounding Vishu festivities has always presented a cracking season to Malayalam cinema.

Blockbusters including Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, His Highness Abdullah, and Aniyathipravu hit the screens during March-April to tap the box office potential of the Vishu vacation.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the vacation season has traditionally seen the release of most of the top grossers each year. But the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to industry analysts, is eating away revenue to the tune of Rs 150 crore off the hands of producers and distributors this festival season. 

In 2019, Lucifer — one of the all-time hits, starring Mohanlal — was released towards the end of March and ran to packed houses until the end of April.

The collection at this time of the year usually amounts to nearly 50 per cent of Mollywood’s annual revenue. Over the years, many Malayalam blockbusters — like Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, His Highness Abdullah, Devasuram, Sphadikam, Hitler, Aniyathipravu, Thommanum Makkalum — hit the screens during March-April to tap the box office potential of the Vishu vacation.

For instance, in the year 1986, three Mammootty movies were released during the season — Malarum Kiliyum directed by K Madhu, Pratyekam Sradhikkuka directed by late PG Viswambharan, and Kshamichu Ennoru Vakku directed by Joshiy. Interestingly. All three were scripted by Kaloor Dennis.
“Vishu is considered the prime season for movies,” Dennis told TNIE.

“Returns were assured. Though three movies had Mammootty in the lead, they did good business. Kshamichu Ennoru Vakku was a super hit.” That season remains etched in the acclaimed screenwriter’s memory, both professionally and personally. “I cannot forget that Vishu.

While returning from the Menaka theatre after watching Pratyekam Sradhikkuka, the autorickshaw in which I and my family was travelling turned turtle near the High Court Junction. I suffered some injuries. It was a narrow escape,” he recollected.

The season has often witnessed the box office clash of the two titans — Mammootty and Mohanlal. Major films released within their Vishu rivalry include Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Adikkurippu, Season and Varavelppu in 1989, His Highness Abdullah and Kottayam Kunjachan (1990), Bharatham, Nayam Vyakthamakkunnu, Vishnulokam, Inspector Balram (1991), Kamaladalam, Sooryamanasam and Johnnie Walker (1992), Vatsalyam and Devasuram (1993), Sphadikam and Mazhayethum Munpe (1995), and Hitler and Kaalapani (1996).

“The Vishu releases contain some surprise winners too,” said producer Faizal Latheef, of Achappu Films.

“Ente Sooryaputhrikku (1991), Sargam (1992) and Aniyathipravu (1997) are among movies that became blockbusters despite being released alongside an array of star-studded films,” he pointed out. Apart from being a blessing for release stations, the Vishu season benefits even B and C class theatres immensely. Writer Bipin Chandran has special remembrance of the 1991 Vishu. “In Harihar Nagar, released in November 1990, was screened at Ponkunnam Leela Mahal the following Vishu. Hit movies were usually shifted to B class theatres three or four months after release. Even then, the theatre was full. As a school student, it was a privilege to go out on Vishu and watch a movie,” he said.

With the Covid-19 outbreak hitting the entertainment industry hard, the 2020 Vishu is proving to be one of nostalgia.

“We are now sitting at home fondly reminiscing good old Vishu memories connected to movies,” producer G Sureshkumar said.“We also don’t know what awaits the industry, how long it will take for revival. All we can do is to be optimistic. We shall overcome.”

