Lockdown: Producer of 1983  to hear stories from everyone

A lot of ideas and projects aimed at killing, or using creatively, the amount of time at people’s disposal during these lockdown days were being poured in recently. But few can match that of Shams Films, producer of the film 1983 and co-producer of Queen.

The company, which introduced two directors and around 40 actors to the Malayalam cinema industry, has started accepting stories during these lockdown days. Teaming up with Dream Katcher and Think Tank, Shams Films have invited ideas, stories and screenplays from newbies which will be vetted by industry experts and considered for production.

T R Shamsudheen, the chief promoter of Shams Films, said the creative people of Kerala, especially the youngsters, should not waste their lockdown days by just over-sleeping and watching movies written by others but try their hand in scripting their own movies. “When the world is free from the threat of COVID-19 soon, we all should have something we created in our hands, and it was this wish that made us think of such a project, he said.

In a news release issued, Dream Katcher said those who are interested in sending their ideas, stories and screenplays are requested to email them to thinktank@dreamkatcher.com. For more details, please contact on 96336 29469.

The news release also said the email sent in this regard can be considered as a document to prove the intellectual property right of that idea or story and Dream Katcher will not commercially use any of them without the writers’ consent. However, the company or its sister concerns will not be liable for the rights of those ideas/stories.