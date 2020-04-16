Madhushree turns dubbing artiste for children’s film

By Express News Service

Kerala State Award-winning singer Madhushree Narayan is turning dubbing artiste for filmmaker Sohanlal’s Swapnangal Pookkunna Kaadu. In addition to lending her voice to the role of a character named ‘angel of dreams’, Madhushree has also crooned a track for the film.

Swapnangal Pookkunna Kaadu is the third part of Sohanlal’s children’s film trilogy. The trilogy began with The Great Indian Road Movie, followed by a sequel titled Appuvinte Sathyanveshanam. The ‘angel’ is being played by Russian actress Svetlana. The music has been composed by Ramesh Narayanan.

Madhushree has previously worked in films such as Ennu Ninte Moideen, Edavappathy, and Adaminte Makan Abu. She won the Kerala State award for Edavappathy, which was directed by Lenin Rajendran. She made her Kannada debut in the Shraddha Srinath-starrer Urvi.