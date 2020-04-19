Actor Dulquer Salmaan to meet fans virtually to raise COVID-19 funds for Chennai

By PTI

MUMBAI: South actor Dulquer Salmaan has announced that he will be organising a virtual meet with three fans as part of an initiative to raise money to help Chennai fight against coronavirus.

On Friday night, Dulquer took to social media to share that he has joined hands with Chennai Task Force (a citizen action group) and the Kindness Project to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Those who will donate could join Dulquer for a ten minute Zoom session.

The actor said he is doing his bit to help Chennai fight the pandemic and urged everyone to do the same.

Trying something new here. Hope you all take this positively. I'm joining hands with @chennaitaskforce and @thekindnessprojectinyou to raise some funds for their COVID relief efforts.

It also gives me a chance to meet some of you virtually! What we've planned is a raffle where three winners get to speak to me directly live on video!, Dulquer wrote on Instagram.

To enter, all you have to do it donate Rs 100! Swipe right to learn more about how to enter and donate. I've done my bit. I hope this encourages those of you who have a connect or love for Chennai to do the same, he added.

Dulquer also shared the instructions on his Instagram account for people to donate.

According to the post, one has to donate Rs 100 through GPAY on the given contact number on Saturday between 6pm to 8pm and take a screenshot of the donation and the three winners will be announced on Sunday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 480 and the number of cases to 14,378 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths and 1,323 confirmed cases.