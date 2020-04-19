STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Dulquer Salmaan to meet fans virtually to raise COVID-19 funds for Chennai

Dulquer took to social media to share that he has joined hands with Chennai Task Force (a citizen action group) and the Kindness Project to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Published: 19th April 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan.

By PTI

MUMBAI: South actor Dulquer Salmaan has announced that he will be organising a virtual meet with three fans as part of an initiative to raise money to help Chennai fight against coronavirus.

On Friday night, Dulquer took to social media to share that he has joined hands with Chennai Task Force (a citizen action group) and the Kindness Project to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Those who will donate could join Dulquer for a ten minute Zoom session.

The actor said he is doing his bit to help Chennai fight the pandemic and urged everyone to do the same.

Trying something new here. Hope you all take this positively. I'm joining hands with @chennaitaskforce and @thekindnessprojectinyou to raise some funds for their COVID relief efforts.

It also gives me a chance to meet some of you virtually! What we've planned is a raffle where three winners get to speak to me directly live on video!, Dulquer wrote on Instagram.

To enter, all you have to do it donate Rs 100! Swipe right to learn more about how to enter and donate. I've done my bit. I hope this encourages those of you who have a connect or love for Chennai to do the same, he added.

Dulquer also shared the instructions on his Instagram account for people to donate.

According to the post, one has to donate Rs 100 through GPAY on the given contact number on Saturday between 6pm to 8pm and take a screenshot of the donation and the three winners will be announced on Sunday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 480 and the number of cases to 14,378 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths and 1,323 confirmed cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Dulquer Salmaan coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp