Anna Ben’s next is an action-oriented role

By Express News Service

It’s been revealed that Anna Ben’s next is an action film directed by Ranjan Pramod. As per reports, the Helen actor has trained in parkour and kickboxing for the film whose shoot is currently put on hold due to the lockdown.



Ranjan Pramod is known for writing films such as Meeshamadhavan, Naran and directing Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu.

Anna was last seen in actor Muhammed Musthafa’s directorial debut Kappela, opposite Roshan Mathew and Srinath Bhasi. She is also slated to star alongside Arjun Ashokan will in C/o Saira Banu director Antony Sony’s yet-to-be-titled second film.



The project has a script by Libin Varghese and Ahammed Kabeer, the writing duo behind Rajisha Vijayan’s June.