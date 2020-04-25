Malayalam actor and short story writer Ravi Vallathol dies at 67

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Ravi Vallathol, noted for his roles in over 100 TV serials and nearly 50 films, died here on Saturday following a brief illness. He was 67.

Ravi began his acting career with the serial 'Vaitharani' that was telecast on Doordarshan. Lenin Rajendran's 'Swathi Thirunal' was his first movie. Ravi, who has authored 25 short stories, was also a lyricist. He and his wife Geethalakshmi run a charitable trust named Thanal for differently abled children.

He is the nephew of renowned poet Vallathol Narayana Menon and son of TN Gopinathan Nair, a noted theatre personality. After completing his masters in Sociology, he worked with the news division of Doordarshan. It was director P Bhaskaran who invited Ravi to act in his serial 'Vaitharani'.

Ravi appeared in most of the films of renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan. He also acted in movies of noted filmmakers TV Chandran and MP Sukumaran Nair. Ravi has won the best TV actor award from the state government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala were among those who condoled the death of the actor.