Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod Jose ties the knot amid lockdown

By Online Desk

Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod Jose got hitched on Tuesday to Mariam Thomas amid the coronavirus lockdown.

This is the actor's second marriage. He announced his wedding to psychologist Mariam Thomas on his social media handles.

Celebrities like Aashiq Abu, Soubin Sahir, Tovino Thomas, Ann Augustine, Anumol, Srinda, Kunchacko Boban from the Malayalam film fraternity wished the two on their new beginning.

Chemban Vinod entered the industry through Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial debut 'Nayakan' in 2010. He set his foundation in the industry by always garnering attention for realistic perfomances.

Some of the movies where Chemban Vinod shines through are - 'Iyobinte Pustakam', 'Ee Ma Yau', 'Porinju Mariam Jose', 'Jallikattu' and most recently 'Trance' which is available on Amazon Prime.