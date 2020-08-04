STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suraj Venjaramoodu to star in thriller Roy

The team had decided on Thiruvananthapuram as a shooting location earlier with a plan to start in July.

Published: 04th August 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

The team had decided on Thiruvananthapuram as a shooting location earlier with a plan to start in July. (Photo | Instagram)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Director Sunil Ibrahim, who has worked with Nivin Pauly in Arikil Oraal and Chapters, will be helming a new film titled Roy, with Suraj Venjaramoodu already attached to star. The film is being billed as a family-oriented thriller with a husband and wife being the central characters. The female lead is yet to be finalised. Shine Tom Chacko has been cast in an important role. The confirmed cast will be revealed soon.
Filming was supposed to begin in April but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

The team had decided on Thiruvananthapuram as a shooting location earlier with a plan to start in July. However, they began looking for alternatives after the Covid-19 cases skyrocketed there. “Our script and locations were already set. But the present situation is making us consider locations like Nilambur and Ernakulam. Since the script is not location-specific, we can look at other options too. It’s a character-centric story with a lot of indoor locations and requires only a minimal crew,” says Sunil.

Sunil observes that the pandemic situation has challenged many writers in Malayalam cinema and that some are either forced to tweak their scripts to fit the present scenario or wait until everything becomes okay. “The script of Roy is such that it can be filmed by following Covid-19 protocols and working with a minimal crew,” he continues. “But if I attempt some other projects which I’m currently developing, it would be a little difficult as time and locations are key factors in them.”

As the viewing habits of movie buffs have changed to a great extent, Sunil thinks filmmakers will have to start thinking out of the box. “Everyone has been consuming a lot of content on OTT platforms. What makes me happy is that I love doing thrillers, and a lot of people are watching thrillers right now, irrespective of the language. Language is not a barrier for viewers anymore. They’re okay with subtitles. Even I started watching Telugu and Kannada films that others recommend to me. I even get messages about my earlier films from people outside.”

Sunil feels that more films featuring isolated characters and minimal locations will get made now as they’re easy to shoot amidst the restrictions. Sunil hasn’t thought of making films exclusively for OTT platforms yet. “With Roy, we are aiming for a theatrical release, even though its content is OTT-friendly,” he says. “I think if everything works out well, this story has elements that would make for an absorbing theatrical experience.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Ibrahim Roy Suraj Venjaramoodu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp