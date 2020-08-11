STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Art mirrors life in Geetha J’s Run Kalyani

The journalist-turned-filmmaker talks about developing the film which was screened at this year’s New York Indian Film Festival to much acclaim

Published: 11th August 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Run Kalyani

Run Kalyani is the only Malayalam film to win an award at KIFF 2019.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

In Run Kalyani, one of the most original and impressive films to land at this year’s New York Indian Film Festival, the eponymous protagonist played by Garggi Ananthan goes through a monotonous daily routine hoping for an eventual escape from it. At no point does she say she wants to get out of it, but it’s very evident. Garggi deservedly won Best Actress at NYIFF for her performance.

The film’s arrival at this particular moment, when the world is hoping for an end to the pandemic-induced lethargy, feels so apt.  Geetha J, who directed the film, says the film’s idea was born out of the sense of being trapped in a routine. Formerly a journalist who had written on cinema and the arts, Geetha nursed the urge to do a fictional film for a decade. Run Kalyani reflects her philosophy, that “life is not the same every day; it changes in small ways.” The film’s style was influenced by the minimalist, observational documentaries she and her husband Ian McDonald worked on for a decade.

Garggi Ananthan

“In them, things slowly revealed themselves like a fiction film,” she says. “So the ritualistic nature of our lives, and how ultimately we all have our agency, and how the change will happen, albeit slowly, in ordinary people’s lives is what my script was all about.” The idea of having a cook as the protagonist was important to Geetha because Kalyani was a character who could take the viewer to other characters and their lives. “She knows them intimately and cooks food for them. What’s more nurturing than giving food?” She adds that the film, which was shot for 25 days, didn’t deviate much from the script.

The film’s most notable quality is its minimal dialogues, especially for the main characters. It also forgoes exposition in favour of subtle visual clues peppered throughout the film that give hints to who the characters are, where they could’ve come from, or what they did. It is visual storytelling at its finest.

“Those who don’t know all those background details may be able to relate more. But if one is knowledgeable about things like the historical facts about Kerala, or international music, they’ll notice that there are so many layers to the film.

But it’s okay not to know all these details for one to understand the film,” says Geetha, who opted for a poetic realist approach to the narrative. “It’s neither magical realism nor neorealism. At the same time, it’s not French poetic realism either. It has a lot of our Indian rhythms.” As Geetha had written about films through the prism of feminism in her journalism days, one would assume Run Kalyani is a feminist film. But she thinks it’s not the case. “I would say it has a feminine quality, which can be attributed to its cyclical structure. It’s not a point-blank, masculine approach, unlike what we see in some of the films made today. I did not set out to make a feminist film.

What I’ve done is layer the feminist issues.” This is quite apparent in the film’s visual language, like the scene where a woman climbs up her terrace regularly to exchange glances with her lover living in the opposite building. We see a bird, a sky, and the railing of the steps framing her like a cage. Some of these contributions came from cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan, who tried to convey the woman’s caged feeling. “You know, how in the old films, the heroine drags herself up the stairs? These visuals can invoke different connotations,” she says.

Irrespective of the on-set decisions made, Geetha and team followed the script to a T. “As we didn’t have the freedom to shoot for so many days, we remained sincere to the script. Our editor, B Ajithkumar—also a filmmaker in his own right—was with us throughout. When working under a tight budget, having the editor present is very important. He can tell us what is needed or what is not. Ian was also with us on the set observing, and looking out for what details could be added or not.” There may be literary or cinematic elements, consciously or otherwise, that may have influenced the film in any way.

The vintage Bolero music, a favourite of hers, made a notable impact on the film’s form. “Since I wanted minimal music, I asked composer Sreevalsan J Menon for an Indian adaptation of the Bolero. We can say he created the first Indian Bolero. It has a tune that repeats itself, and later more instruments come in, leading towards a crescendo,” she explains.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Run Kalyani Garggi Ananthan eetha J
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp