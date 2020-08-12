Ezra writer developing Malayalam’s first zombie flick 'Raa'

By Express News Service

Manu Gopal, who co-wrote the Prithviraj-starrer Ezra, is developing a new horror film that is being billed as the first zombie film from Malayalam.Titled Raa, the project is being helmed by filmmaker Kiran Mohan who directed the Tamil film Brahmapuri. Kiran has previously worked as the assistant of actor-director Partheipan.

The makers have unveiled a teaser poster online. The project has the backing of the banner Oh La Laa. The rest of the details of the film are being kept under wraps.The zombie genre, which has found much popularity in countries like the US and Korea, hasn’t been tapped into much in India although Bollywood has explored the genre through movies like Goa Goa Gone, Rock the Shaadi and Return of the Zombie. The most notable examples of the zombie genre from international cinema include Night of the Living Dead and Train to Busan.