Short film 'Quarantine' directed by Suryajith S on reliving quarantine days

By Express News Service

The COVID-19 induced lockdown has led several people to keep themselves engaged in multiple ways as they stay indoors. Tapping on their creativity, a group of techies have come up with a short film which was shot under lockdown restrictions with limited resources. The short film was recently launched on YouTube by actor Anil Nedumangad.

Titled ‘Quarantine’, the six-minute film scripted and directed by Suryajith S revolves around the return of an expatriate and his quarantine days. Besides the techies, their family members have also played a major role in the film. “During the pandemic, there are many issues faced by people. Especially those who have returned home from abroad. Whether it is their family members, friends or society, they are being treated differently. We have tried to portray the life of an expatriate as he spends 14-days in quarantine,” said Suryajith, the director of the film. ‘Quarantine’ is his second short film after ‘Angry virus’ which was released during the initial days of lockdown.

The film ‘Quarantine’ begins with the main protagonist reading his diary in 2040 which takes him back to his memories in 2020 when he was under quarantine. The film takes us through his thoughts and feelingsAnecdotes like those where the protagonist recollects his school days while opening a food parcel sent by his mother add to the beauty of the film. His friends also isolate him instead of giving him emotional support.

The film ends on a positive note when the expatriate finally tests negative after his quarantine days are over. The cast includes Tina, Nebu, Vinod, Roshith, Rajendra, Suryajith, Devdutt and Ishaan Surya in main roles. Arun JM did the camera and Neeraja and Arun JM dubbed the voices. “You don’t necessarily require high-end technology to shoot a film. What is required is a good script, “ says Suryajith, who is planning on a low budget feature film based on the coronavirus pandemic.