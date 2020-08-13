STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One-actor experimental feature in the works

A Malayalam experimental feature starring just one actor is in the works.

Published: 13th August 2020

'18+' poster

By Express News Service

A Malayalam experimental feature starring just one actor is in the works. Titled 18+, the film is being helmed by debutant Midhun Jyothi and produced by the Dream Big Amigos banner. The one and only protagonist will be played by newcomer AK Vijubal. According to Midhun, the film is a drama thriller which will be shot in a single location in Thiruvananthapuram. The crew comprises 15 members, including the actor. If things go as planned, the team will start filming on September 4.

18+ will have the youngest crew members ever to work on a film. All the crew members, including Midhun, are in their early 20s. Midhun recently completed his BA in filmmaking. Shanis Mohammed will be cranking the camera, and Arjun Suresh will handle the editing. Sanjay Prasannan is the music composer.

