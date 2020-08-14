Music video of Sunny Wayne-Deepak Parambol released

By Express News Service

We had reported last week that Mridul Nair directed a music video titled Return. The video, featuring actors Sunny Wayne and Deepak Parambol, has been released online. The life-affirming video starts with Sunny Wayne coming across a group of people singing a folk song atop a hill, which he then captures as a voice note on Whatsapp and forwards to his friends comprising Deepak Parambol, Subish Sudhi, Shani Shaki, and Ganapathi. It ends with the hope and message that everything will be back to normal, and people will emerge stronger than before.

Though the footage speaks to the state of mind of people feeling trapped by the pandemic situation, it maintains an upbeat mood through the song conceived by Subish Sudhi and sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Return was shot exteriors — in 62 locations — in two-and-a-half days, with a minimal crew that followed all the Covid-19 protocols. Mridul reveals that the crew ensured safety and hygiene on the set by not allowing anyone apart from the team members to be present on the set.