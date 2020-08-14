STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Music video of Sunny Wayne-Deepak Parambol released

Though the footage speaks to the state of mind of people feeling trapped by the pandemic situation, it maintains an upbeat mood through the song conceived by Subish Sudhi and sung by Vineeth Sreenivas

Published: 14th August 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sunny Wayne-Deepak Parambol

Still from music video

By Express News Service

We had reported last week that Mridul Nair directed a music video titled Return. The video, featuring actors Sunny Wayne and Deepak Parambol, has been released online. The life-affirming video starts with Sunny Wayne coming across a group of people singing a folk song atop a hill, which he then captures as a voice note on Whatsapp and forwards to his friends comprising Deepak Parambol, Subish Sudhi, Shani Shaki, and Ganapathi. It ends with the hope and message that everything will be back to normal, and people will emerge stronger than before.

Though the footage speaks to the state of mind of people feeling trapped by the pandemic situation, it maintains an upbeat mood through the song conceived by Subish Sudhi and sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan.
Return was shot exteriors — in 62 locations — in two-and-a-half days, with a minimal crew that  followed all the Covid-19 protocols. Mridul reveals that the crew ensured safety and hygiene on the set by not allowing anyone apart from the team members to be present on the set.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunny Wayne Deepak Parambol
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp