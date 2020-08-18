STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aisha Sultana to make directorial debut with 'Flush'

Lakshadweep-based model and actor Aisha Sultana is making her independent directorial debut with Flush.

By Express News Service

Lakshadweep-based model and actor Aisha Sultana is making her independent directorial debut with Flush. Aisha, who has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers including Lal Jose, will be directing the film from her script. Lal Jose has released the film’s interesting teaser poster on his social media page.

A woman filmmaker is a first in Lakshadweep’s history. Aisha has previously worked as an associate director on the Asif Ali film Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha.

Two crew members from that film— editor Noufal Abdullah and music director William Francis — will be part of Flush too. 

Vishnu Panicker, who shot director Kamal’s Lakshadweep-set film Pranayameenukalude Kadal, has come on board as director of photography.

The production will have the cooperation of the Lakshadweep government and will commence by the end of November by following all the Covid-19 protocols.

Interestingly, the film’s costume designer is Stephy Xavior, who recently made certain allegations against Moothon filmmaker Geethu Mohandas indirectly.

When Stephy had mentioned that a top female director and WCC member had unfairly removed her from Moothon without compensation for her work, it was Aisha who backed Stephy and openly mentioned Geethu’s name. Geethu later issued a clarification statement.

