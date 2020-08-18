Athijeevanam: By the doctors, for the doctors

Gautham S By

Express News Service

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, doctors and health workers have been working day and night to save lives while risking their own. Despite their gruelling schedule, a few doctors in the state have come out with a music album titled ‘Athijeevanam’ as a tribute to fellow health workers and Covid-19 survivors. Directed by Anishkumar, the album shows the dedication, sacrifice, stress and joy healthcare providers have been experiencing through the ongoing global crisis.

‘Athijeevanam’ features actor Dheeraj Denny while much of the cast and crew is made up by doctors. The song is based on the poem ‘Anuvinodu’ written by Dr A K Muralikrishnan Nambiar. The music was composed by Dr Sandeep R. “The idea of the video took shape after the song was composed. Dr Sandeep approached me and cinematographer Jithin Johnson K and I visited the corona ward at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, where the song was shot. We thought of depicting the theme of ‘survival’, ending the song on a positive note after discussing with the doctors,” says Anishkumar.

Anishkumar, Dr Sandeep R and

Jithin Johnson K

Dr Aswathy Menon K V produced the album while Libin Scaria and Poornasree Haridas lent their voice. According to Anishkumar, the presence of doctors really helped him in making the video into a reality. “The song was shot in a real ICU. Dr Sandeep explained to me the procedures undertaken when a patient is admitted with Covid-19,” adds Anishkumar.

The video ends with the patient getting discharged after testing Covid-19 negative while doctors and health workers giving him a warm send-off. The patient looks back at his doctor and expresses gratitude. “Many health workers are getting infected in spite of wearing the PPE kit and following protective measures. The album is a small tribute from our side to the service they’re doing,” says Anishkumar.

It was through Dr Sandeep that Dheeraj landed up in the album. “Dheeraj happily agreed to do the album as it was for a cause.” However the shooting and post-production works were challenging. “At times, the shooting went on till 2am as we had to wait for the availability of doctors and others,” adds Anishkumar. ‘Athijeevanam’ is Anishkumar’s first independent work. The album has been well received which has made him content. “More than taking the song as a tribute, people should understand the situation the health workers are going through.” Anish is planning to do a short film soon.