STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Gokulraj Baskar on embracing virtual production

Director and visual effects artist Gokulraj Baskar talks about the possibilities of virtual film production in Indian cinema

Published: 19th August 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Gokulraj Baskar

Gokulraj Baskar

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We reported earlier that Prithviraj will be headlining a big-scale multilingual project which will be the first Indian movie to be shot entirely in virtual production. Virtual production is an advanced filmmaking technique that Hollywood has been making the best use of lately. Filmmakers James Cameron, Jon Favreau, and Taika Waititi have explored the technology on Avatar, The Lion King, and the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian respectively.

The most notable example is The Mandalorian which made use of visual effects giant Industrial Light and Magic’s revolutionary Stagecraft ‘virtual universe’ to produce a blend of live-action photography and photo-realistic CGI which are then projected on to LED screens instead of the conventional green screen approach. Gokulraj Baskar, who is helming the Prithviraj film, will be employing the same process, albeit “just a notch below what the Hollywood guys are doing.” He promises that he will be working hard to deliver the best output to cater to audiences both here and abroad.

“There is no limit to creativity with this kind of technology,” he says, adding that he hopes to set an example with his debut feature. “It is possible to achieve everything that is being done abroad. We already have Indian technicians working on international projects. So if everything is planned well, we can also create projects of similar scope here.”

An experienced visual effects artist himself, Gokulraj has been studying the possibilities of this technology for a long time. He says he became fascinated with it after watching Avatar. “At the time, the technology was in its infancy, but now it is at its peak. We are now in a position where we can create hyper-realistic imagery ourselves,” he observes. “And the pandemic has compelled everyone to think about the concept of virtual production in India. The time is ripe for embracing change.”

Gokulraj believes he can execute the project easily as he has already conducted a trial-and-error process to figure out what works and what doesn’t. “I had approached some people with this idea before, but they didn’t fully grasp it. But Rajuvettan (Prithviraj) and line producer Santhosh Krishnan (of Magic Frames) understood its potential,” he shares.

Gokulraj wants every Indian filmmaker to explore this technology. “This is not just about me, you see. Everyone should be prepared in case a disastrous situation strikes again. The show must go on, no matter what happens. It is possible to do things in a controlled environment.”The film will be a period subject based on a mythical story from Kerala. “It will have songs, fights, superhero elements... everything. The story has been polished in a way that will be accessible to international audiences. The overall feeling will be that of watching a painting,” he says. He chose to do a period film because the challenge appealed to him.The full details of the cast and crew will be revealed within a few weeks. Gokulraj reveals that a teaser will be out soon and he hopes everyone will be amazed by it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prithviraj Gokulraj Baskar
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp