Mammootty to star in Ratheena Sharshad’s directorial debut

By Express News Service

Ratheena Sharshad, who previously worked as executive producer on the film Uyare, will be making her directorial debut with a yet-to-be-titled film which has Mammootty attached to star. Ratheena will direct a script co-written by Harshad (Unda-fame) and the Suhas-Sharfu duo (Varathan). Ratheena has assembled some of the most talented technicians in the industry including cinematographer Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries), music composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam), and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu).

George Sebastian, Arjun Ravindran, and Shyam Mohan are bankrolling the film.Mammootty’s other upcoming projects include Santosh Vishwanath’s political drama One and the suspense thriller The Priest. He is also slated to appear in Amal Neerad’s sequel to Big B, titled Bilal.