Tovino Thomas to star in Dr Biju’s next

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas will play the lead in Dr Biju’s next project, which is said to be a surrealistic, political adventure. The filmmaker has announced a casting call for actors who resemble Hitler, Dr B.R Ambedkar, Vladimir Lenin and Leo Tolstoy. Tovino will play a man who meets the above figures in his journey.

The film marks Tovino’s first collaboration with the national award-winning director who is known for his experimental films. He has previously collaborated with actors such as Kunchacko Boban and Indrajith.

His notable films include Kaadu Pookkunna Neram and Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal. He last directed the Indrans-starrer Veyilmarangal which won acclaim at multiple film festivals.