Unni Mukundan launches own production house

By Express News Service

Unni Mukundan has announced that he is launching his own production house named Unni Mukundan Films (UMF). In a statement, the actor said his new venture is his “humble attempt to give back something meaningful to cinema” and added that the banner aims to “create inspiring and entertaining stories and become a platform to promote raw talents by supporting their dreams.”

Unni wrote, “I’ve been a dreamer all my life and have manifested every possible thing that I could become and witnessed how my mind and the universe would just play along to make it an unflinching reality. Becoming an actor was one such dream! Unni Mukundan Films is the leap of faith I take to cherish the dream of being the part of creation.” Unni is gearing up for his next film, Meppadiyan, which is based on true events, and expected to be different from the actor’s previous films.