'Drishyam 2'  team to be quarantined for the shoot

By Express News Service

The team of Drishyam 2, the sequel to blockbuster Drishyam, is gearing up for filming next month. The entire cast and crew will be following stringent safety and security measures and live in a quarantined environment to ensure a smooth filming process.

As per reports, everyone who is part of the film, including Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, will be subjected to Covid-19 tests, and will be staying only in a single hotel in the area wherever filming will take place until the respective schedule is completed.

Moreover, the crew members won’t be permitted to interact with security members, food or other miscellaneous personnel or venture anywhere outside the shoot locations until the production is completed.

The film was earlier planned to start shooting in August but was postponed to the second week of September after the rapid surge in positive cases.