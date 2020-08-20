STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Drishyam 2'  team to be quarantined for the shoot

The team of Drishyam 2, the sequel to blockbuster Drishyam, is gearing up for filming next month.

Published: 20th August 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

Mohanlal

By Express News Service

The team of Drishyam 2, the sequel to blockbuster Drishyam, is gearing up for filming next month. The entire cast and crew will be following stringent safety and security measures and live in a quarantined environment to ensure a smooth filming process. 

As per reports, everyone who is part of the film, including Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, will be subjected to Covid-19 tests, and will be staying only in a single hotel in the area wherever filming will take place until the respective schedule is completed. 

Moreover, the crew members won’t be permitted to interact with security members, food or other miscellaneous personnel or venture anywhere outside the shoot locations until the production is completed.

The film was earlier planned to start shooting in August but was postponed to the second week of September after the rapid surge in positive cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drishyam 2 Mohanlal Drishyam 2 quarantine
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp