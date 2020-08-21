STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Fahadh Faasil's 'CU Soon' to release on Amazon Prime on September 1

The project marks his reunion with filmmaker Mahesh Narayan with whom he previously worked on National Award-winning movie 'Take Off'.

Published: 21st August 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Fahadh Faasil (Fahadh Faasil, Instagram)

Actor Fahadh Faasil (Fahadh Faasil, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil's upcoming feature "CU Soon" will premiere on streamer Amazon Prime Video on September 1.

The project marks his reunion with filmmaker Mahesh Narayan with whom he previously worked on National Award-winning movie "Take Off".

The film, described as a gripping drama, also features Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran.

The story is about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.

"CU Soon" is one of the few films that were shot during the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was filmed through a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.

Faasil's filmography includes critically-acclaimed movies such as "Chaappa Kurishu", "Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum", "Bangalore Days" and "Njan Prakashan".

The actor said working with Narayan was an "inspiring experience" for him.

"We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster 'Take-Off'.

Making 'CU Soon' was an interesting and exciting experience.

"Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we're immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film," Faasil, who also served as a producer, said in a statement.

Narayan said the concept of "CU Soon" is entirely new and has never been attempted before.

"People are attempting to stay virtually connected during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to take this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices.

This film would not have been conceptualised or created without the virtual communication softwares and their developers.

"I hope this will inspire many artists to realise their creativity during such times and turn these challenging situations into opportunities to discover a new narrative of storytelling," the director said.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content at Amazon Prime Video India, said the movie will be a great watch for audience in the festival season.

"Fahadh Faasil is synonymous with gripping Indian language blockbusters and a combination of him with director Mahesh Narayan in an experimental film format is definitely one to watch out for.

"With Onam around the corner, we are hoping to add a little more sweetness to the festivities with the release of 'CU Soon'," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CU soon Fahadh Faasil Amazon Prime
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp