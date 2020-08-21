New version of ‘Vande Mataram’ sends potent message

By Express News Service

Last week, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised all the music composers who were part of the new version of ‘Vande Mataram’ released by the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI). He also tweeted the video of the song which has been put together by 100 leading music composers across India at a time when the nation is battling with rising cases of Covid-19 pandemic.

While the new version of the iconic song conceived and composed by Aashish Rego is trending on YouTube, it is also a moment of pride for Malayali composer Justin Yesudas (of Justin and Uday duo) who was one among the 100 composers involved in its making. “It was a fantastic experience to be a part of this team of musicians. The kind of unity we have tried to exhibit during such a tough time makes it unique,” said Justin.

He also thanked the support of other composers from Kerala including Rex Vijayan, Gopi Sunder and M Jayachandran. The music video features acclaimed and popular musicians of the country like Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Adnan Sami, Daler Mehndi, Bappi Lahiri, Ram Sampat and Amit Trivedi among others.

The video ends on a good note of creating a new self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ together.“The song’s message coupled with the occasion of Independence Day makes its an inspiration. We realised the power of music to convey a very important message of building a new self-reliant India,” said Aashish Rego.