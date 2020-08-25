STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Thani Malayalam' from Singer Sooraj Santhosh’s solo album titled ‘The Gypsy Sun’ testament to his love for the language

Sooraj Santhosh is one artist who has time and again enthralled people with his live performances.

Published: 25th August 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sooraj Santosh with Peruvanam Kuttan Marar

Sooraj Santosh with Peruvanam Kuttan Marar

By Gautham S
Express News Service

‘Thani Malayalam’, the first song of singer Sooraj Santhosh’s debut solo album titled ‘The Gypsy Sun’, is a testament to his love for the language and features many stalwarts of Malayalam literature, 
culture, art, and cinema

Sooraj Santhosh is one artist who has time and again enthralled people with his live performances. The singer has now come out with a solo debut album titled ‘The Gypsy Sun’ and its first song ‘Thani Malayalam’ released recently has wooed the audience with its unique theme and offbeat composition. The song’s genesis is rooted in Sooraj’s love for language. “I have immense love for the Malayalam language. So when my solo album was taking shape, I thought of doing a song to depict it,” says Sooraj.

The music video is sure to bring a smile on the face of every Malayali as it features eminent personalities from Malayalam literature, culture, art and cinema like M T Vasudevan Nair, Sara Joseph, Benyamin, Nedumudi Venu, Peeshapilly Rajeevan, Artist Bhattathiri, Methil Devika, Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, Ramachandra Pulavar.

“I’m a great fan of Benyamin and have read all his books. He has a great personality too. So, I wanted to include him in the video and also planned to feature other writers. That’s when the team pitched the idea of including performative art forms. It was challenging to shoot the video as multiple components were involved. However, I’m very happy that I could associate with these legends. Also I was fortunate to make Madavoor Sasidharan, my Malayalam teacher at Govt Model BHSS, Thiruvananthapuram, a part of my project,” adds Sooraj. The song is written by Shruthi Namboothiri and the video has been directed by Goutham Soorya. Cinematography is by Syamaprakash M S and Varkey helmed the music production. 

The name of the album has also intrigued many. “I’m a wanderer at heart. Fortunately, I’m able to travel a lot due to my profession too. Sun represents my name so the title of the album has a great personal connection,” says Sooraj. The album is set to be multilingual with five more tracks to be released soon.‘Thani Malayalam’ was released by actor Dulquer Salmaan through his Facebook page and has garnered rave reviews in no time. 

“The credit goes to the entire team. Everyone contributed with their ideas while the song was being shot,” says Sooraj. Though he has been active in playback singing from 2008, Sooraj says he always loved independent music. “That’s where my real love lies. I’ve composed many songs over the years. I’ve been working on this album for the past two years. Now I realise I’ve a long way to go. This album is just a beginning.”

Though the music video was set to be released earlier this year, the Covid-19 outbreak delayed his plans. “I thought it was not the right time to release it. Now, we have adapted to the situation. So, I decided to go ahead with the launch.” Being an ardent live performer, Sooraj admits the lockdown left him depressed. “I have never been stuck at home like this. But, my parents were happy to have me home. However, I started adapting to it. I practised my music, read books and conversed with friends.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thani Malayalam The Gypsy Sun Sooraj Santhosh’
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp