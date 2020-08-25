WATCH | 'C U Soon' trailer is here! Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew mystery thriller looks promising

By Online Desk

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Tuesday released the trailer of the much-awaited Malayalam film 'C U Soon' on Twitter. Directed by Mahesh Narayan and starring Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew in lead roles, the movie film was shot completely during the lockdown period. It was filmed using a phone in a controlled and restricted environment.

"Dearest @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil and C U Soon team, wishing you all the best for the premiere of #CUSoonOnPrime on September 1." The film is about dating app and how things are different in the virtual world, quite relatable? Isn't it?" Kamal Haasan tweeted along with the YouTube link to the trailer.

'C U Soon' will release globally on September 1 on Amazon Prime Video, as the makers decided to go with OTT release on experimental grounds.

The intriguing trailer shows Fahad's Kevin trying to help his cousin Jimmy (Roshan) after his fiance Anu (Darshana Rajendran) goes missing leaving behind a suicidal video message. All interactions happen over video messaging apps as all characters are separated by geographical boundaries. Jimmy seems to be in great trouble in the Middle East as his mother is the last person Anu contacted before vanishing and he got no useful info for his cousin, who sounds an internet expert, to use.

Roshan Mathew, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked' was last seen in Mollywood opposite Anna Ben, which was released on Netflix. The project marks Fahadh's reunion with filmmaker Mahesh Narayan with whom he previously worked on National Award-winning movie "Take Off".

Fahadh had said working with Narayan was an "inspiring experience" for him.

"We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster 'Take-Off'. Making 'CU Soon' was an interesting and exciting experience.

"Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we're immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film," Faasil, who also served as a producer, said in a statement.

Darshana Rajendran is best known for her roles in 'Mayanadhi' and 'Virus.'

