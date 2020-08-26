Arun Kumar Aravind begins work on his next

By Express News Service

Director Arun Kumar Aravind (Left Right Left, Ee Adutha Kaalathu) has started working on his next directorial feature after Underworld.

The film will have a script by Dileesh Nair, who co-wrote Mayaanadhi and Salt N Pepper. Sreenath Bhasi, Arjun Asokan, Sharaf U Dheen, and Suraj Venjaramoodu are attached to star in the film. The title, genre and other details will be announced soon. The team is hoping to start filming once the restrictions are relaxed. The pre-production phase is currently in progress.

Sreenath, whose last release was Kappela, will be seen next in Sumesh and Ramesh which is awaiting release. He has also signed Tom Emmatty’s new film Duniyavinte Orattathu.