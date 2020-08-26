STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Onamaanu: Of Onam and isolation

Hari M Mohanan's music video 'Onamaanu' delves into the heartbreaking predicament faced by senior citizens who are forced to celebrate the festival by themselves.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the song 'Onamaanu'

A still from the song 'Onamaanu'

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Every year, Malayalis eagerly wait for Onam. The state festival of Kerala heralds merriment and joy. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has cast a pall of gloom on Onam season this year.

Taking a cue from the current situation, 'Onamaanu', a music video by Hari M Mohanan, depicts the harsh realities of life and makes us realise that the festival season is not just about the colourful pookalams and the Onasadhya.

The music video takes the viewer through the life of an elderly man who lives alone in a hilly village. He is seen farming, having tea with other villagers and going out occasionally.  However, in his home, he suffers from loneliness.

The elderly man buys toys for his grandchildren, prepares sadhya for his family but no one comes to visit him. The video delves into the heartbreaking lives of neglected elderly people who celebrate Onam in isolation for years.

‘Onamaanu’ is sung and composed by Vidyadharan Master and Hari’s father M P Mohanan plays the lead role. “I love to do human interest stories. There are many who still work at later stages of life to make a living. Their children or relatives are unwilling to support them them. Yet they live without complaints, hoping their children will visit them one day,” says Hari. Shilpa Baby co-wrote the script of the video.

Hari adds that he could relate to the context from his personal experience. "I moved to Kochi with my father after my mother died. I saw his loneliness after she passed away," he said.

Though Hari wanted to shoot the song last year, it didn’t work out. "The lyricist Kaviprasad Gopinath called me in July to ask if we could go ahead with the project. We started working on it immediately. The post production works were wrapped up by the second week of August," he added.

Swaroop Philip cranked the camera for the music video which has been produced by Copybook Films. Hari says that it’s the responsibility of children to ensure their parents don’t feel lonely. "The problem is that we assume our parents are happy when we call them once a while or send them money. Also, for us, Onam is all about making athams and celebration. I have just shown a what it is like to celebrate in isolation," says Hari.

The son has been getting good response from the viewers. "Many have called me to say they spoke to their parents after watching the video. But I want them to show it to their children. The children need to know the grief of the elderly man in the video. Parents need to explain it, only then will the children realise the issue. Otherwise, the parents will be in the same situation as the protagonist of my video," adds Hari.

According to Hari, Vidhyadharan Master’s voice was apt for the song. Hari says that one should not wait for a festival to visit family. "With the Covid-19 situation, many won’t be able to celebrate Onam at their homes. Still, parents won’t complain. So, travel to see them whenever you can. Onam can be celebrated any day. Share your love with them, have food with them, talk to them or spend time sitting with them."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Onamaanu Hari M Mohanan Onam COVID19
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp