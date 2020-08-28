Maniyarayile Ashokan to hit Netflix on August 31

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan production Maniyarayile Ashokan will be releasing directly on Netflix on August 31 (Thiruvonam Day). Dulquer is producing the film under the banner of Wayfarer Films along with actor Gregory, who plays the main lead.

Directed by debutant Shamzu Zayba, this is the first Malayalam film to premiere on Netflix. Anupama Parameswaran, who plays the female lead, has worked as an assistant director on the film.

The supporting cast features Shine Tom Chacko, Krishna Shankar, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, and Sudheesh among others.

Shamzu has directed the film from a screenplay by Vineeth Krishnan. Sajad Kakku has shot the film which has been edited by Appu Bhattathiri. Sreehari K Nair has composed the music.