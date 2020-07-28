STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Dulquer, Gregory sing 'monjathi penne Unnimaye' for film 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'

The song 'Unnimaya' from 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' which was released only an hour ago online, has already been viewed more than 100,000 times. 

Published: 28th July 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory in 'Unnimaya song'.

Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory in 'Unnimaya song'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

After singing 'Johny mone' in ABCD (American Born Confused Desi), Dulquer Salmaan is back again in what seems like yet another hit with the "Unnimaya Song" from the movie 'Maniyarayile Ashokan', this time along with Jacob Gregory. 

Produced under Dulquer's newly-launched banner 'Wayfarer Films', the song 'Unnimaya' which was released only an hour ago, has already been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Calling the film a “sweet and fun idea”, Dulquer had earlier revealed that the title was suggested by actor-director Ramesh Pisharody. 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' roughly translates to 'Ashokan in the Bridal chamber'.

On social media, DQ had revealed how important it was to introduce new talent, and shared a post revealing all the technicians introduced under his banner.

He said, "It’s important for me to introduce new talent. Debutant Director Shamzu Zayba, Debutant DoP Sajad Kakku, Debutant Writers Vineeth Krishnan & Magesh Boji , Debutant Music Director Sreehari K Nair, Debutant Still Photographer Shuhaib and lastly Debutant Producer you’re truly." 

WATCH 

Although, DQ is seen in the song, he is not seen in the caste of the movie which includes Gregory Jacob in the lead with Anupama Parameswaran, Anu Sithara, and Krishna Sankar and others.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan's production titled 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'

The film has been scripted by Vineeth Krishnan.

Sajad Kakku is behind the camera with Sreehari K Nair on the music and Appu N Bhattathiri on the editing.

