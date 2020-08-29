Rajisha Vijayan to lead Rahul Riji Nair’s sports drama 'Kho Kho'

By Express News Service

Following Kalla Nottam, filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair will direct Kho Kho, based on the tag sport of the same name.

Rajisha Vijayan has been cast as the lead. The first-look poster was launched by Mohanlal on his social media page.The female-centric film will also prominently feature 15 women who were picked through an audition process. The other key roles will be occupied by Dakini-fame Mamitha, aside from Indrans and Renjit Shekar Nair (Ottamuri Velicham, Kalla Nottam).

Kho Kho was one of the few projects selected at the Co-production Market of the 2018 Film Bazaar, Goa. Filming will commence next month.The film marks music composer Sidhartha Pradeep’s mainstream debut. He has earlier worked with Rahul on the music video, Mounam Sollum Vaarthaikal. Sidhartha will be scoring the music to the lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar and Arjun Ranjan.Tobin Thomas (Stand Up, Kalla Nottam) will crank the camera while Christy Sebastian (Sleeplessly Yours) handles the editing. Appu Bhattathiri is the post-production supervisor.